Bryan Bresee, D.J. Uiagalelei discuss fall camp

SMU head coach Sonny Dykes spoke with Pony Stampede after the first day of practice. On how day 1 went: "Well it's good, the attitude was good. I told the guys afterwards that I was really impressed. We stretched and then went right into a team period and we executed very well on both sides of the ball, lined up well defensively and played pretty good assignment football. We had clean snaps on offense and were able to run 15 clean plays with all position groups. There has been years where it has taken us 4-5 days to be able to get lined up in formation and get a snap and hand the ball off and do all of that stuff, so we are ahead of where we have been in the past and you can tell that the guys have done a great job training, you can tell that they did a tremendous job over the summer, just organizing themselves and it was a good starting point today. I really thought our defensive backs made some really good plays on the ball, I think that group is really improved and we've got some guys that can really run over there and I'm encouraged by it."