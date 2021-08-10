Cancel
Tennessee State

Tenn. Nissan plant to close for 2 weeks due to chip shortage

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
DETROIT — (AP) — Nissan says its huge factory in Smyrna, Tennessee, will close for two weeks starting Monday due to computer chip shortages brought on by a coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia.

The shutdown is among the longest at any U.S. auto plant of this size since the semiconductor shortage, which has hobbled auto production worldwide, started to hit late last year.

Nissan said Tuesday that it ran short of chips due to a COVID-19 outbreak at a chip factory in Malaysia. It expects production to resume Aug. 30.

The 6 million-square-foot Tennessee factory employs 6,700 people and makes six Nissan models, including the Rogue small SUV, the company's top-selling U.S. vehicle.

