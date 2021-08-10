Cancel
Biden said Cuomo did a 'hell of a job' as governor and added that 'it's so sad' he had to resign amid a sexual misconduct scandal

By John Haltiwanger
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Joe Biden appears with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to unveil plans for new area infrastructure projects on July 27, 2015 in New York City.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

  • Biden on Tuesday said Gov. Andrew Cuomo did a "hell of a job" on issues like infrastructure.
  • "That's why it's so sad," Biden added in comments that came after Cuomo announced he was resigning.
  • Cuomo is stepping down amid a sexual harassment scandal, facing allegations from multiple women.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo did a "hell of a job" while in office and that's why "it's so sad" he's now resigning.

"He's done a hell of a job - on everything from access to voting to infrastructure to a whole range of things. That's why it's so sad," Biden said while taking questions from reporters following Cuomo's resignation announcement, which was prompted by multiple allegations of sexual harassment . The president was explicitly commenting on what Cuomo's done in office, and not his personal behavior.

Another reporter pressed Biden on whether he could "really say" that Cuomo did a "hell of a job" given "he's accused of sexually harassing women on the job."

Biden pushed back, saying: "Should he remain as governor is one question, and women should be believed when they make accusations that ... on the face of them make sense and are investigated ... and the judgment was made what they said was correct - that's one thing."

"The question was, 'Did he do a good job on infrastructure?' That was the question. He did," Biden added.

Biden previously called on Cuomo to resign after New York State Attorney General Letitia James' office issued a damning 165-page report that said the governor "sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women."

The president on Tuesday said he respected Cuomo's decision to resign.

Cuomo has repeatedly pushed back on the allegations against him, and continued to do so while announcing his plans to step down. "In my mind I've never crossed the line with anyone," said Cuomo, whose resignation will be effective in 14 days.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a former congresswoman, is set to take over following Cuomo's departure and will be the first female governor in the history of New York State .

