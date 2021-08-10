Eddie Jackson Tells Us What It's Really Like Working With Bobby Flay - Exclusive
Since winning "Food Network Star," Eddie Jackson has more than lived up to that title. The ingredients to Jackson's success are simple: Start with plenty of cooking expertise (especially when it comes to barbecue), add ample charisma, and top it all off with a healthy portion of joyful enthusiasm. The former NFL cornerback is now one of the channel's most familiar faces hosting "Kids BBQ Championship" and "Christmas Cookie Challenge" and performing judging duties on shows such as "Chopped," "The Big Bake," and "Guy's Grocery Games" (via IMDb).www.mashed.com
