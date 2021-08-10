Homefield's first apartments break ground, as officials prepare to debate hotel incentive

West New York and the National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), held a groundbreaking ceremony for ‘The Grand’. Which is one of the two new residential towers being built on 51st street , ‘The Metro’ is the second tower that will be located on 52nd street with a ground break event for that on a later date. Once finalized, West New York will have two 14 story towers, with 156 units each and a parking garage. This new project will open up more spots for vehicles of town residents, offering much needed parking. ‘The Grand’ and ‘The Metro’ will have countless impacts on the area by offering jobs, apartment vacancies, and more. Once finished, they will be the two tallest buildings in town. Construction on the two sister towers is expected to be completed by summer of 2023..