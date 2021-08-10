Cancel
Real Estate

Homefield's first apartments break ground, as officials prepare to debate hotel incentive

By Thomas Friestad
Kansas City Business Journal
One development within the gargantuan sports-anchored Homefield redevelopment of the former Schlitterbahn water park recently broke ground, and another appears to have encountered a roadblock in its quest for a local incentive.

