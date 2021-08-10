Cancel
Cat Video Festival returns to CHS Field this Purrs-day

By Joe Nelson
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHj5D_0bNcroR200
Credit: Taylor Dahlin, Flickr

This story serves multiple purposes:

  1. Explaining how you can go to the Cat Video Festival
  2. Opportunity to use as many cat puns as possible

Basically, this sounds like the purr-fect night for cat lovers. It's happening at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12 at CHS Field in St. Paul and tickets cost $15, though little kiddies 5 and under get in free.

We're paws-itive that you can purr-chase tickets here.

The night is probably going to be hiss-terical because it's a bunch of cat people watching the big screen as it shows hundreds of local cat photos and videos.

If you can't go this year it's not a cat-astrophe because you know it'll happen again next year. We're not kitten you, they do this all the time.

So please, no feline sad. Put on a smile and have a paws-itive cat-titude.

If you haven't heard of Garfield, Tom, Salem or Mr. Bigglesworth, this paw-ty probably isn't for you.

That's all we have. It wasn't great, but we tried.

Meow.

