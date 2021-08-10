Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Anti-Fentanyl Vaccines as Medical Solutions to Overdose Deaths

By Thomas R. Kosten, MD
Psychiatric Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManufactured fentanyl is a major cause of overdoses for opioids and nonopiods. Can a vaccine immunize against overdose?. Overdose awareness day, which occurs on August 31, raises particular concerns about substances adulterated with illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which has spread from being the major cause of not only overdoses from opioids, but also from nonopioids.1 Look-alike versions of other prescription opioids (Percocet), benzodiazepines (Valium), and stimulants (Adderall) have been imported to the United States’ illicit drug markets and they often contain toxic or lethal doses of fentanyl. Moreover, even during the COVID-19 pandemic when the volume of drug screens dropped significantly, those tested showed a marked increase in urine drug screens positive for illicit fentanyl (35%), and more strikingly for methamphetamine (89%), which heralded the fourth wave of the opioid epidemic with combined stimulants and opioids.2 Because of the increasing morbidity and mortality from this combination of stimulants and fentanyl, neither of which have effective or pharmacotherapies approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, therapeutic strategies have expanded to include immunization with vaccines.

www.psychiatrictimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdose Deaths#Opioid Use Disorder#Opioid Overdose#Drug Overdose#Anti Fentanyl Vaccines#Purdue Pharma#Kosten Et Al#Heroin Klh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Medical News Today

Recognizing the signs of an opioid overdose and what to do

Opioid overdose can occur due to a person taking too high a dose, mixing opioids with other substances, or taking opioids that a doctor prescribed for someone else. An opioid overdose requires immediate medical attention as it can be fatal. Anyone experiencing or witnessing an overdose should call 911 immediately.
HomelessNIH Director's Blog

High-dose buprenorphine for opioid withdrawal

High-dose buprenorphine treatment of opioid withdrawal in an emergency department appeared safe and provided symptom relief within a few hours. Quicker relief from withdrawal and opioid craving may help many people transition more easily to outpatient drug treatment. Deaths from opioid overdoses in the U.S. continue to climb. They cost...
HealthScientific American

The FDA Shouldn’t Support a Ban on Kratom

In ordinary times, there would be no question about whether a drug with opioidlike effects should be proven safe and effective and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before it is widely marketed. But these aren’t ordinary times and the herbal supplement kratom is not a typical drug.
Hyattsville, MDMedicalXpress

22.1 percent of U.S. adults with chronic pain use prescription opioids

(HealthDay)—In 2019, 22.1 percent of U.S. adults with chronic pain reported using a prescription opioid in the previous three months, according to a study published online Aug. 5 in the National Health Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. James M. Dahlhamer, Ph.D., from...
Pharmaceuticalstreatmentmagazine.com

What Is Fentanyl?

The question couldn’t be more important, because we won’t beat back the opioid epidemic without understanding the full scope of this extraordinarily lethal drug. In an age when a glut of misinformation has overlapped with a global opioid crisis, the drug awareness video released last week by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD) seemed strangely fitting.
HealthMedical News Today

What is the difference between opiates and opioids?

Opiates are a subgroup of opioids, which are drugs that affect the body’s opioid receptors. All opioids pose the risk of overdose or addiction if people do not take them as the prescribing doctor advises. A person who thinks that they or someone else is overdosing on opiates or other opioids should call 911 immediately.
ScienceMic

Here's how scientists plan to create a less addictive opioid

What if there was a way for pain patients to get all the pain-relieving power of opioids with none of the addicting side effects?. Opioids are one of the most powerful pain medications available, but millions of Americans have struggled with prescription opioid misuse after getting hooked on the feelings of calm and euphoria they also induce. But new research suggests there may be a way to chemically tailor opioids to reduce their addictive potential.
Public HealthKATU.com

Study: Shot of addiction medication boosts treatment satisfaction

A new approach to treating opioid addiction comes with rousing results from patients in recovery and Oregon's top treatment expert is weighing in on the benefits and barriers. A new study detailed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) explains that a longer-lasting form of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is improving treatment satisfaction for people battling a substance use disorder.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Improvement found in patients receiving medication for opioid use disorder with contingency management

The opioid epidemic remains a U.S. public health crisis and has only worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, with opioid deaths accounting for 69,000 of 93,000 overdose-related deaths in 2020, according to provisional drug overdose data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July 2021. Opioid use disorder (OUD) contributes to an overall decrease in mean life expectancy in the U.S. and has an economic cost of more than $786 billion annually. A systematic review and meta-analysis found that using contingency management (CM) at end-of-treatment improved outcomes on six common clinical problems during medication for OUD (MOUD): psychomotor stimulant use, polysubstance use, illicit-opioid use, cigarette smoking, therapy attendance, and medication adherence.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reason.com

How Drug Warriors Made the 'Opioid Epidemic' Deadlier

According to the lawsuits that four drug companies agreed to settle last week, the "opioid epidemic" was caused by overprescription of pain medication, which suggests that curtailing the supply of analgesics such as hydrocodone and oxycodone is the key to reducing opioid-related deaths. But that assumption has proven disastrously wrong, revealing how prohibition makes drug use deadlier.
Healthabc7amarillo.com

Overdose deaths up nearly 30%: We need to 'end the war on drugs,' says doctor

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Overdose deaths from illegal drugs have risen to unprecedented levels. In 2020, deaths increased nearly 30% from 2019 with a record 93,000 people who died primarily from street fentanyl. While the pandemic may have contributed to the increase in overdose deaths, Dr. Jeffrey Singer says that the...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

US clinics slower to provide opioid treatment than Canadian clinics

As opioid overdose deaths rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, people seeking treatment for opioid addiction had to wait nearly twice as long to begin methadone treatment in the United States than in Canada, a new Yale study has shown. In both countries during the pandemic, about one in 10 methadone...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs: Effects on Opioid Prescribing and Drug Overdose Mortality

Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs (PDMPs) have been used in the United States since the early 20th century. Prior to 1914, natural opiates—the predecessors to modern synthetic or semi-synthetic “opioids”—were unregulated by the federal government and widely available for purchase without prescription in most of the United States.1 Use among the American public was quite commonplace. According to one article published in The New York Times, one in every 400 United States citizens had some type of opiate addiction by 1911, reportedly due to “the sudden emergence of street heroin abuse as well as iatrogenic [induced by medical treatment] morphine dependence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy