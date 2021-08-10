Cancel
Detroit area bars now require proof of vaccination

By Alex Washington
MetroTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal nightclub Marble Bar made headlines in July when it announced on social media that it would require patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The club cited it was to address concern over the rise in the Delta variant of COVID-19. Now, two additional bars...

Comments / 3

