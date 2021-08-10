Detroit area bars now require proof of vaccination

"I hope proof of full vaccination will become more widespread in Boston and in other cities, especially as COVID variants and international travel are rising." In response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the United States, the CDC is once again recommending that masks should be used indoors in certain areas of the country, even among those who have already been vaccinated. While Gov. Baker has yet to issue any new mask mandates, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health updated its face covering advisory on Friday, stating that vaccinated residents who have a weakened immune system, are at increased risk for severe disease due to age or an underlying condition, or who live with someone that is at high risk or is unvaccinated should wear a mask when indoors outside their home when social distancing is not possible.