Next month will see the arrival of the third movie in the My Hero Academia franchise, World Heroes Mission, which will give the "Three Musketeers," some new outfits to prepare them for a new battle against a cult known as Humarize and two fans have decided to honor the upcoming aesthetics with some cosplay of both Bakugo and Deku. With the movie seemingly revolving around Midoriya being framed for mass murder, it seems that not only will the young heroes of UA Academy unleash their Quirks in unison, but the professional heroes created by Kohei Horikoshi will be joining the fray.