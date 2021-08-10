Cancel
NBA

Steph Curry Documentary in the Works From A24, Ryan Coogler

By Rebecca Rubin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitled “Underrated,” the film will chronicle Curry’s historic rise to prominence during March Madness when he played for the Davidson Wildcats. The all-star athlete, considered one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, currently plays for the Golden State Warriors and has won three national championships with the team. In college, Curry set the single-season NCAA record for three-pointers made and was drafted for the NBA in 2009.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Sev Ohanian
Person
Norman Lear
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Ryan Coogler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A24#The Davidson Wildcats#The Golden State Warriors#Unanimous Media#Oakland High School#Minari#Amazon Prime Video#Abc#Proximity Media
