Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Has Found Its Knuckles With A Suicide Squad Star

By Adam Holmes
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog having been met with a solid amount of positive critical reception and becoming the highest-grossing video game movie of tall time domestically, it’s no surprise that Paramount Pictures ordered a sequel. Now we’re a little over half a year away from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 racing into theaters, and today brings work that Knuckles the Echinda, one of the new characters being featured in the movie, will be voiced by The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba.

Comments / 0

Community Policy