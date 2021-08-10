Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Has Found Its Knuckles With A Suicide Squad Star

It took two tries for Suicide Squad to really live up to its potential — and to its name. The Suicide Squad, a half-sequel-half-reboot of 2016's Suicide Squad, is in every way a dramatic improvement on its predecessor, though given what a dud David Ayer's original film was, that almost goes without saying. James Gunn takes what was a frantically paced mess and turns it into an off-the-wall good time that leans into hilariously brutal violence but with a surprisingly moving emotional center. Beyond just having coherent character arcs this time, there's one other tool the sequel mines to great effect that its predecessor didn't: making the story actually feel like a suicide mission by liberally killing off protagonists and establishing that no one is safe — at least, up to a point.