Virginia State

Virginia college football player dies after collapsing during practice

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
© Getty

A Virginia Union University student has died after collapsing during football practice, multiple news outlets reported on Wednesday.

In a letter to the school community, Virginia Union President Hakim J. Lucas said that 19-year-old Quandarius Wilburn collapsed during his team’s pre-conditioning workouts on the football field.

The Georgia native was rushed to a nearby medical facility, where he died, Richmond NBC News affiliate WBBT reported.

"The Virginia Union University family is heartbroken about the passing of a freshman student and football player," the school said in a statement. "Our primary concern is the well-being of the family and fellow students impacted by this tragedy."

"Virginia Union stands ready to provide support in any way necessary and available as families and students work to process this devastating loss.”

In Macon, Ga., last month, 15-year-old Joshua Ivoy died after collapsing during a Southwest High School football practice, a CBS News affiliate reported.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in May signed into law the Jordan McNair Safe and Fair Play Act, which will require collegiate athletic programs to create specific guidelines for the health and safety of student-athletes.

Jordan McNair, an offensive lineman for the University of Maryland football team, suffered heat stroke and died during practice in 2018.

