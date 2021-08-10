Special Weather Statement issued for Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Berks, Lehigh, southern Carbon, southwestern Monroe and west central Northampton Counties through 415 PM EDT At 352 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near McKeansburg to Leesport to Robesonia. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Allentown, Reading, Lehighton, Wyomissing, Palmerton, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Jim Thorpe, Hamburg, Slatington, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Nesquehoning, Wernersville, Walnutport, Topton, Robesonia, Leesport and Shoemakersville. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 299. Northeast Extension between mile markers 54 and 87. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 28 and 56. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH