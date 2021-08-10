Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Gogebic County in western Upper Michigan Southeastern Ontonagon County in western Upper Michigan * Until 430 PM EDT/330 PM CDT/. * At 351 PM EDT/251 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Watersmeet, or 24 miles north of Eagle River, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Watersmeet around 300 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH