Flood Advisory issued for Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jeff Davis The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Jeff Davis County in southwestern Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 249 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Camp Mitre Peak.