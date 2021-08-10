Fire Weather Watch issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge Another Cold Front to Bring Strong/Shifting Winds FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG/SHIFTING WINDS WITH LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 136, AND 137 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong/shifting winds with low humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 122, 136 and 137. * TIMING...Mainly late afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...West then North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent. * IMPACTS...These winds could shift the direction of a spreading fire.