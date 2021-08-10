Now Accepting Registrations for National Night Out

The Odessa Police Department would like to remind the public to sign up for this year’s National Night Out, which is scheduled for Tuesday, October 5th from 6-8pm. The deadline to sign up is Friday, October 1st at 5pm. You can email the completed registration form to mhamilton@odessa-tx.gov or mail it to 205 North Grant, Odessa, TX, 79761. You can also drop it off anytime at the OPD Front Desk.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT is designed to: Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime partnerships: and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. In 2008, the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) officially agreed to have a National Night Out for Texas on the first Tuesday of October instead of the traditional first week in August.