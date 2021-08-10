Cancel
Odessa, TX

Now Accepting Registrations for National Night Out

Odessa, Texas
Odessa, Texas
 6 days ago

The Odessa Police Department would like to remind the public to sign up for this year’s National Night Out, which is scheduled for Tuesday, October 5th from 6-8pm. The deadline to sign up is Friday, October 1st at 5pm. You can email the completed registration form to mhamilton@odessa-tx.gov or mail it to 205 North Grant, Odessa, TX, 79761. You can also drop it off anytime at the OPD Front Desk.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT is designed to: Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime partnerships: and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. In 2008, the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) officially agreed to have a National Night Out for Texas on the first Tuesday of October instead of the traditional first week in August.

Odessa, Texas

Odessa, Texas

