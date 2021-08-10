Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Mobile Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Mobile Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Mobile and west central Baldwin Counties through 330 PM CDT At 250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Creola. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bay Minette and I65 And AL 225. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH