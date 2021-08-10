Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Washington Parish, northwestern Hancock and southwestern Pearl River Counties through 315 PM CDT At 251 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mcneil to near Picayune. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bogalusa, Picayune, Crossroads and Mcneil. This includes Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 3 and 17. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH