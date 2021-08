A Breckenridge teen was transported by air ambulance from the helipad at Stephens Memorial Hospital on Saturday evening, Aug. 7, following an accident on East Walker Street. According to people at the scene of the accident, the 14-year-old was reportedly skateboarding down the sidewalk along the north side of the Breckenridge City Park when he fell off the skateboard and hit a flatbed trailer being pulled by a Chevy pickup traveling east on Walker Street. The Breckenridge Police Department could not confirm that information or comment on the specifics of the incident since it is still under investigation.