Sunset Reviews for EDIS Articles

University of Florida
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least every three years, a current expert contact reviews each EDIS article on the Ask IFAS website to make sure it is still up-to-date and relevant. If the information isn’t current, they will either update it with new information, or take it down from the site so that the information users find on the Ask IFAS site is always relevant to todays needs. All EDIS articles remain available unchanged as a record of the academic work of the authors on the EDIS journal site at https://journals.flvc.org/edis.

