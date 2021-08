The Badgers offense line took some body blows Saturday, the first day of the University of Wisconsin football team practiced in full pads this fall. With both tackles expected to start this season on the sidelines already, UW lost each of their replacements to injuries during practice on the grass field just north of Camp Randall Stadium. Redshirt sophomore Logan Brown, who had been the first-team left tackle, left practice due to a head injury and redshirt freshman Tanor Bortolini, who was the first-team right tackle Saturday, suffered a right-leg injury about midway through practice.