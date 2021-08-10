Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Kevin Strickland innocence claim hearing rescheduled; exonerees plan ‘justice’ rally

Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hearing during which Kevin Strickland’s attorneys would have argued his proclaimed innocence before a DeKalb County judge has been moved to November. Judge Ryan Horsman was set to decide whether to free Strickland, who remains imprisoned for a 1978 triple murder in Kansas City that he maintains he did not commit, at the conclusion of the two-day evidentiary hearing initially scheduled for later this week.

