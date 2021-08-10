Cancel
Senate passes infrastructure bill; OOIDA frustrated by exclusion of truck parking funding

By Mark Schremmer
A bipartisan infrastructure bill moved closer to the finish line as the Senate passed the $1 trillion package with a vote of 69-30 on Tuesday, Aug. 10. However, it could still be a while before a bill is signed into law. The bill advances to the House, which is in...

Land Line Media is the comprehensive news source for professional truck drivers in the U.S., covering everything from regulation, legislation, litigation, business news and analysis.

