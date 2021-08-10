Marion County still in midst of highest COVID-19 spike as thousands more seek vaccine
While Marion County residents are testing positive for COVID-19 at a higher rate than ever before, thousands more are seeking the vaccine. According to this week’s COVID-19 update from the Florida Department of Health, 4,507 people received the vaccine in Marion County last week. That’s over 20% higher than the previous week (3,720) and over 120% higher than the week before that (2,025).www.ocala-news.com
