They Hate Change are a rap/production duo from Tampa with a strong DIY ethos and an experimental genre-defying approach to the genre that they say pulls from anything from classic East Coast rap to Miami bass to Teenage Jesus to Stereolab to house music to footwork to krautrock and beyond. They consider themselves "producers first" and handle all of the mixing and mastering themselves, but that doesn't mean the rapping isn't up to par; their genre-less production style is matched by their tongue-twisting deliveries.