‘Oscar Bluemner: My Finest Design’ to be hosted by Stetson University

The WSU Retiree Center’s Senior University program will host five courses this fall. These courses will be presented via Zoom. “On Liberty: John Stuart Mill’s Vision of a Free Society” taught by David Speetzen will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, August 24 and 31, and September 7, 14, and 21. “The Supreme Court and the Constitution: 2021” taught by Matt Bosworth will be held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Fridays, September 10, 17, and 24, and October 1. “Eating Your Way to Good Health” taught by Kent Hansen will be held from 2:30-4 p.m. Thursdays, October 7, 14, 21, and 28, and November 4. “What’s That?: Learning Your Way Around the Night Sky” taught by Jennifer Anderson is a Senior University Lite course and will be held on Tuesday, October 19, from 1-3 p.m. “The State of Families in the United States” taught by Aurea Osgood, will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesdays, October 26, and November 2, 9, and 16.