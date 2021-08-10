Cancel
‘Oscar Bluemner: My Finest Design’ to be hosted by Stetson University

The DeLand-Deltona Beacon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Homer and Dolly Hand Art Center at Stetson University will soon be hosting “Oscar Bluemner: My Finest Design.” The exhibition’s title is derived from a message scrawled by Bluemner on one of more than 1,000 pieces of artwork that his daughter, Vera Bluemner Kouba, bequeathed to Stetson University 24 years ago.

beacononlinenews.com

