Chrissy Teigen took a page out of another controversial character's book, dressing up as Katey Sagal's Married With Children character Peg Bundy. Dressed in a printed black velvet jumpsuit, the model posed next to her Grammy-award winner husband John Legend wearing Bundy's signature red wig. "Go together like a horse and carriage," she captioned the post, echoing the lyrics of the song's opening theme song. She paired the look with a pair of leopard print heels and a matching belt around her torso. The first photo showed her giving her husband a quick smooch, while the second image showed the nastier side of the character giving her best disgusted look for the camera.