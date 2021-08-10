Donation in memory of Granby resident will support youth tennis
The Northern Colorado chapter of National Junior Tennis and Learning recently donated $1,000 to support youth tennis in Granby. The donation to the town’s recreation department was made in memory of Tonny Breukels, a longtime Granby local and avid tennis supporter. According to the recreation department, the donation was used to purchase new youth tennis equipment as well as scholarships for youth tennis lessons.www.skyhinews.com
