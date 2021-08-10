Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Perseid meteor shower is one of the best of the year and it is peaking the next three mornings. The best time is two hours before sunrise, but the radiant that the meteors appear from will get above the horizon each night after midnight. No need to focus on a specific point in the sky, just make sure it is dark and you have an open view. We could even be able to see some in the city. Now we just need to keep the clouds away!