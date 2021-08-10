Cancel
Newton, MA

With COVID cases on the rise, more people turning to masks, testing

By Robert Goulston, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJW0v_0bNcoHOY00

NEWTON, Mass. — The uptick in COVID-19 cases certainly has changed some people’s approach to mask wearing, testing and future plans.

The drive-through a COVID-19 testing site in Newton opened at 1p.m. and had a steady line of cars for a good part of the day.

Testing has always been an important tool for tracking the virus and it seems the demand for it is returning.

Jenn Corkery’s son is being tested to make sure he didn’t get COVID from some of his fellow campers who caught it.

“We really have been wearing masks the whole time, we have always been careful,” Corkery said.

While some test sites are closing the uptick in COVID cases has people leaning back on what worked early on in the pandemic.

Chris Bauler said she is wearing her mask more.

“I’m not going to restaurants right now either,” said Bauler.

John Stendhal has been fully vaccinated and already had COVID -- but his new rule of thumb is you can never be too careful.

“With the variants and concern for the anxiety of other people are feeling and wanting to make a point of valuing care and respecting the science I started to put the mask on again,” Bauler said.

For some people, the big question now is will the virus keep changing the recommendations.

“I think there have been moments of confusion, but overall I think the message has been to prudent and conservative,” Bauler said.

The state is also looking to bring some of its contact tracing program back as the COVID numbers continue to change.

Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts

>> Complete Covid-19 vaccine coverage

RESOURCES:

- Complete local and national coronavirus coverage here

- Follow us on Facebook and Twitter | Watch Boston 25 NOW

- Download our free apps for your phone and smart TV

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

