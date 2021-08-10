Syracuse band Prime Time Horns celebrating 25th anniversary with Sharkey’s concert

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett is retiring from performing, according to Rolling Stone. The 95-year-old singer, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2016, canceled his fall and winter tour dates after filming a two-night concert special with Lady Gaga in New York last week. “There won’t be any additional concerts,” his son Danny Bennett told Variety. “This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is however doctors’ orders. His continued health is the most important part of this, and when Tony’s wife, Susan, heard the doctors she said, ‘Absolutely not.’” Concerns are especially high for the 19-time Grammy winner traveling: “He gets tired. We don’t want him to fall on stage, for instance. We’re not worried about him being able to sing. We are worried, from a physical standpoint … about human nature. Tony’s 95.””