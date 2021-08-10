Cancel
Syracuse band Prime Time Horns celebrating 25th anniversary with Sharkey’s concert

By Geoff Herbert
A popular Syracuse party band is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a concert this weekend. The Prime Time Horns will perform at Sharkey’s Bar and Grill in Liverpool on Friday, Aug. 13, from 6-9:30 p.m. Admission is free. Lead singer Paul Valentino says the band will feature some former members...

