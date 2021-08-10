The Suicide Squad: Milton Actor Julio Cesar Ruiz Shares Red Carpet Look

Milton left quite an impression during The Suicide Squad and the actor who played him showed off his red carpet look for the fans. Julio Cesar Ruiz is with Task Force X throughout most of the movie. He’s driving the bus and even gets in on a little bit of the action before things go sideways in Jotunheim. Inside of the wild tower, Harley Quinn asks, “Who is Milton?!?!” to the delight of fans all over the world. Well, Ruiz has amassed quite a few fans since the movie premiered in theaters and HBO Max. People felt just as bad for him as they did any of the other strange villains during The Suicide Squad. Even though he wasn’t there for the whole adventure, you have people coordinating a moment of silence for Milton on social media. Recently, Ruiz spoke to KGNS in his hometown of Laredo, TX about getting his start in Hollywood and if he ever dreamed of being in a project this big.