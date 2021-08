Governor Tim Walz was in Preston to break ground on a new State Veterans Home. Walz says in this time of “unprecedented [political] divisions on some things”…. “That’s never happened around veterans and I think that issue of coming together around a common goal and for me as a Veteran, my father was Korean war era, and just understand that those things transcend politics and to watch the community to come together to care, that commitment of care at that Veterans cemetery and now this home, really shows that.”