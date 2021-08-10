Taunton Preliminary Election Will Cost More Than $60,000 To Eliminate One City Council Candidate
The city of Taunton will spend money on an election next month that will knock just one candidate off the November 2021 citywide election ballot. Shaunna O’Connell, the current mayor and a Republican, is running unopposed for re-election, while 19 candidates are running for nine seats on the city council. The top 18 vote getters in the Tuesday, September 21 city council preliminary election will advance to the Tuesday, November 2 general election.newbostonpost.com
