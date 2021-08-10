Senators Cantwell, Murray Announce Major Federal Award for Seattle Bus Rapid Transit

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and Patty Murray (D-WA), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA) will follow through on a $59.9 million Capital Investment Grant (CIG) program award for the Madison Street Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project in Seattle now that the City of Seattle Department of Transportation has met all necessary requirements for the funding award. The total project cost is $133.4 million, with $59.9 million in funding provided through this award and another $10.9 million provided earlier this year through American Rescue Plan funding that Senators Cantwell and Murray helped secure. Cantwell and Murray were instrumental in securing the transit funding in the American Rescue Plan and have been a strong advocates for this and other CIG projects in Washington state.