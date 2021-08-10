Cancel
Boston Beer and PepsiCo dew it hard, plan to launch HARD MTN DEW in 2022

By Keith Gribbins
craftbrewingbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHard soda is not new, but Coke and Pepsi getting into the booze game is relatively new. Coca-Cola Co. launched an alcoholic sparkling water, Topo Chico hard seltzer, in the United States via Molson Coors Beverage Co. last year. Coca-Cola bought the Topo Chico brand in 2017 from its second-largest bottling partner in Latin America — Arca Continental. Coca-Cola has also been dabbling with alcoholic offerings in Asia, where it recently released Coca-Cola’s Lemon-Do in Japan, which is an alcoholic beverage known as a chūhai (or Chu-Hi). We’ll note that Coca-Cola actually briefly entered the wine business in the 1970s, but that is another story that you can skip to right over here.

www.craftbrewingbusiness.com

