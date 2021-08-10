Boston Beer and PepsiCo dew it hard, plan to launch HARD MTN DEW in 2022
Hard soda is not new, but Coke and Pepsi getting into the booze game is relatively new. Coca-Cola Co. launched an alcoholic sparkling water, Topo Chico hard seltzer, in the United States via Molson Coors Beverage Co. last year. Coca-Cola bought the Topo Chico brand in 2017 from its second-largest bottling partner in Latin America — Arca Continental. Coca-Cola has also been dabbling with alcoholic offerings in Asia, where it recently released Coca-Cola’s Lemon-Do in Japan, which is an alcoholic beverage known as a chūhai (or Chu-Hi). We’ll note that Coca-Cola actually briefly entered the wine business in the 1970s, but that is another story that you can skip to right over here.www.craftbrewingbusiness.com
