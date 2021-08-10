Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Escaped dog runs 2 miles to owner's work in Connecticut

By Ben Hooper
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F90Wu_0bNclVXh00

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Connecticut dog fled from her owners' parents' house and turned up 2 miles away -- at the housing facility where her owner works.

Joann Hourigan, executive director of the Deep River Housing Authority, said the dog, Indy, is well known by residents and workers at Kirtland Commons, the Deep River elderly/disabled housing facility where her owner works, so they quickly recognized the canine who showed up at the door Sunday.

Hourigan contacted Indy's owner, who revealed the dog had been left with her parents in Chester for the weekend while she attended a wedding in Virginia.

"On Sunday morning [the owner's] dad took Indy out, but forgot the leash, and went in to get it as they were going to go for a walk. He left Indy on the deck," Hourigan told WFSB-TV. "Minutes later, he returned to find her gone."

Hourigan said Indy showed up at Kirtland Commons about 15 minutes later. The housing authority shared security camera footage of Indy's arrival on Facebook.

"The residents called me and I went to Kirtland and could not believe it was Indy, and had on her own found her way to work," Hourigan said.

Hourigan said Indy was dubbed the employee of the month for sprinting 2 miles to show up for work on a Sunday.

Comments / 12

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
162K+
Followers
38K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chester, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Virginia State
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Kirtland Commons#Wfsb Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
UPI News

Kitten rescued from marsh after falling from South Carolina bridge

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Volunteer rescuers in South Carolina came to the rescue of a kitten that fell from a bridge into the marsh below. The Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad said in an Instagram post that the Charleston Police Department Animal Services officers responded to the Stono River Bridge on Wednesday on a report of a loose kitten wandering on the bridge.
Posted by
UPI News

Pelican escapes from Irish zoo, spotted 100 miles away

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The director of an Irish zoo confirmed that a great white pelican escaped for a second time and was spotted more than 100 miles away. The Fota Wildlife Park in Cork said the pelican flew the coop and was spotted in Wexford, the same place the pelican visited during an earlier escape in 2018.
Florida StatePosted by
UPI News

Florida dad wins $1M lottery jackpot while back-to-school shopping

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Florida man said doing some back-to-school shopping for his daughter led him to buying the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $1 million jackpot. Cleveland Pope, 47, of Brooksville, told Florida Lottery officials he was looking for school supplies when he made a stop at the Beverage 50 store in Brooksville.
Florida StatePosted by
UPI News

Biden administration urges Florida, Texas to reverse school mask mandate bans

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona sent letters to Republican governors in Florida and Texas, urging them to reverse rules banning school mask mandates. The letters sent Friday said the Department of Education stands with local leaders and school administrators who have adopted the masking requirements based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance despite the bans, USA Today reported.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Man finds $130,000 taped to bottom of used fridge

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Police in South Korea said they are investigating after a man bought a used kimchi fridge online and found $130,000 cash taped to the bottom. Police on Jeju Island said the man filed a police report Aug. 6 saying he was cleaning the recently-delivered fridge when he found the cash stash taped to the bottom of the appliance.
Posted by
UPI News

Florida braces for storm Fred amid major spike in COVID-19 cases

Aug. 13 -- Preparations have been underway throughout Florida prior to the arrival of Tropical Storm Fred, which became the sixth-named storm of the Atlantic season earlier this week and was later downgraded to a depression. AccuWeather forecasters say the system will strengthen again as it spins over the eastern...
Public SafetyPosted by
UPI News

Mass shooting in Britain leaves at least 6 dead

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A mass shooting in southwest England on Thursday left at least six people dead and others injured, local police announced. The Devon and Cornwall Police force said three female and two male victims died in the shooting in the city of Plymouth, along with a male suspect. Five were discovered dead at the scene and one of the female victims died shortly later at the hospital.

Comments / 12

Community Policy