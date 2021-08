IT managers and chief information officers are always looking for ways to ensure their IT shops are effective, efficient, and seen as examples of success. Much has been written about project management, change management, cybersecurity and migration to the cloud, but all too often, IT enterprises fail by not following a simple formula of three important concepts: inclusion, communications and empathy. Even before embarking on new IT initiatives, deployments or migration plans, without a solid foundation and the cultural infrastructure of I-C-E, the best laid plans can easily be derailed or skirt success. IT departments that master the I-C-E formula, on the other hand, can anticipate success for many years to come.