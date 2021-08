“I am a woman like the others: I have made mistakes, I have made people I love suffer and I have not been able to fulfill some of my promises. Many times I have fallen and then I have gotten up too, but I have realized that defeat does not mean that you lose, you only lose if you let life steal the love and compassion that you carry within; losing is not listening to the beat of our hearts. Nothing can defeat you as long as you have love for a man, woman, old man, child and even a cat or a flower, but do not stop loving, do not forget: always love. Now we come to the end of my story “, concludes.