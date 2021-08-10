Cancel
NFL taunting rule will be strictly enforced by officials in 2021

 4 days ago
The National Football League announced multiple rule changes on Tuesday in a five-minute video that will be implemented in the upcoming season. One of the biggest changes announced is that officials have been instructed to strictly enforce taunting rules during games. "We saw an increase in actions that clearly are...

