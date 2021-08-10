Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Columbia council members say future health order unlikely without health department blessing

By Lucas Geisler
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GtE5_0bNckOQn00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Several Columbia City Council members said Tuesday that they may not support further local health restrictions without the recommendation of the city's health department.

The city council on Monday rejected a special request to implement a mask mandate on a 3-3 vote . The bill needed six of the council's seven votes to pass on an emergency basis. Columbia/Boone County health director Stephanie Browning said she supported wearing masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but said mandating them could hamper the department's effort to get people vaccinated.

Several council members told ABC 17 News it's unlikely any further health orders come to their consideration unless the health department recommends them. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said a mask mandate could have his support if it's what the director wanted. Otherwise, he said a debate about mandating masks distracted from discussion to get people vaccinated.

"We know more about this coronavirus now than we did 12 months ago," Treece said. "More importantly, I think the public knows how the protect themselves. We need to stay focused on vaccinations."

Second Ward Councilwoman Andrea Waner, who voted for the mandate, said she was not aware of any plans to bring a mask mandate for a vote later. City ordinances prohibit the council from voting on a bill that it had defeated just 90 days earlier. However, a council member could make a motion to reconsider the issue at a council meeting. That would need four votes to pass, then a weekslong process of getting the bill prepared and put on a council agenda.

"I look to our local public health officials and the CDC to provide the recommendations and guidance we might need as we continue to navigate through the delta variant and beyond," Waner said. "My focus going forward is going to be on vaccine uptake and encouraging community members to take advantage of all the opportunities to get vaccinated in Boone County."

More than 86,000 people in Boone County have comple ted vaccination against COVID-19, amounting to 47.7% of the county. The health department reported 119 people in county hospitals as of Monday, with 28 of them being county residents. Twenty-eight of the 119 are in intensive care. New cases have reached levels seen in the winter, before vaccines were widely available.

Fifth Ward Councilman Matt Pitzer and Sixth Ward Councilwoman Betsy Peters agreed with the mayor's position. Both voted against a mandate on Monday and said it's unlikely they would support any new health restrictions at this point. Peters said she would support whatever recommendation the health department made, while Pitzer said he would consider what that recommendation was.

"I mostly defer to the health department for recommendations and they've been consistent in saying the best bang for their buck comes from vaccination efforts, as well as encouraging but not requiring mask wearing," Pitzer said. "Now if things got much worse from here and in several weeks, the health department had other recommendations, we'd have to look at the situation then."

Treece said he supported the last mask mandate in 2020 in order to avoid an overrun health care system while vaccines were still in development. Now that vaccines are available, he said he hoped community leaders would promote them.

The city's health orders mandating masks expired in May.

The post Columbia council members say future health order unlikely without health department blessing appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
Boone County, MO
Health
Boone County, MO
Government
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Treece
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Columbia City Council#The City Council#Columbia Boone County#Abc 17 News#Cdc#Fifth Ward#Sixth Ward#The Health Department#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two area governments looking for public comment on how to spend CARES Act funding

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two area governments have begun looking at how to use CARES Act money for community needs. Jefferson City leaders are planning to apply for two million dollars in the CARES Act funding. The money can go to public services, infrastructure, economic assistance, and planning. Residents can fill out a community needs assessment The post Two area governments looking for public comment on how to spend CARES Act funding appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

2020 Census data shows Boone County population growth

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The 2020 once-in-a-decade Census data shows Boone County growing in population and becoming more diverse. The federal data dropped on Thursday for states to begin redistricting efforts. The new numbers show Missouri added 165,986 residents in the last ten years. Boone County is one of the only mid-Missouri counties which significantly grew The post 2020 Census data shows Boone County population growth appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Protesters against mask mandate gather outside Columbia City Hall ahead of special meeting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A group of protestors held signs reading "no mask mandate" outside of Columbia City Hall Monday, ahead of a special meeting meant to discuss a new mask mandate citywide. The Columbia City Council plans to vote during its 7 p.m. meeting on an emergency ordinance. Watch the Columbia City Council special meeting The post Protesters against mask mandate gather outside Columbia City Hall ahead of special meeting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Some senior living communities return to more strict COVID-19 restrictions as others ease guidance

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Senior living communities in mid-Missouri began to loosen restrictions in April and May when the vaccine was accessible and case numbers were low, but now some are becoming more strict. The Terrace Retirement Community updated its restrictions in July limiting visitors to caregivers. The Terrace guidances say, "CDC and local orders recommend The post Some senior living communities return to more strict COVID-19 restrictions as others ease guidance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mask requirement in Columbia city buildings could extend to all of city in Monday night vote

COLUMBIA, MO. (KMIZ) Starting Monday, the City of Columbia will require masks in all city buildings, regardless of vaccination status. However, the mandate could be expanded to the rest of the city pending a Monday night vote. The Columbia City Council is holding a special meeting Monday night to discuss and vote on requiring face The post Mask requirement in Columbia city buildings could extend to all of city in Monday night vote appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ashland, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Ashland Board of Aldermen roll back decisions on entertainment complex

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) The Ashland Board of Aldermen reversed decisions it made for an outdoor entertainment complex. The board voted to rescind two variances given to the Lakeside Ashland development that's been met with a lawsuit. That takes away variances from the city's code allowed to the project, such as a gravel parking lot and The post Ashland Board of Aldermen roll back decisions on entertainment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy