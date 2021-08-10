For Coffee, One French Press Stands Above The Rest

Ask any coffee lover and they’ll tell you there’s no better way to start the day than by drinking a warm cup of joe. But the true aficionados know that if you really need to get going, then espresso and the jolt that accompanies it is the way to go. The popular Italian method of coffee making, in which pressurized water is shot through finely ground beans to produce a more condensed style of coffee, has been around since the 1880s, but for much of that time, you had to go to a café to get a cup of high-quality espresso....