Chicago's Eddie Jackson, Elijah Wilkinson make timely return to Bears

Coach Matt Nagy said he is hopeful that the Chicago Bears won’t have to put more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list after four went on it earlier this week. The Bears placed nose tackle Eddie Goldman on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after he tested positive, and offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson, long snapper Patrick Scales and inside linebacker Christian Jones also went on the list, which is for players that test positive or are close contacts with someone who did.