Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez hospitalized in serious but stable condition after fall

By KTLA Digital Staff
KTLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVicente Fernandez, the 81-year-old “Rey de la Música Ranchera,” has been hospitalized in Guadalajara after a fall, CNN en Español and other outlets reported Monday. The legendary singer’s family posted on Instagram that he suffered a cervical spine injury and is recovering after surgery. He is currently on a ventilator in the intensive care unit, the post read in Spanish.

Vicente Fernandez

After being hospitalized after a fall this past weekend, Vicente Fernández continues to be in critical but stable condition, his medical team indicated on Wednesday via an Instagram post.
