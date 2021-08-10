Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez hospitalized in serious but stable condition after fall

AMID CREPITANT FLAMES and crying gulls, Pablo Larraín’s Ema begins with the same musical device that opened his previous film, Jackie (2016): a glissando, that quivering freefall between two notes ferried by string, synth, or breath. The sound of surrender to momentum, the sliding frequencies of a swoon. Jackie’s blooming glissandi laid a shortcut to intrigue where there was otherwise little, but with composer Nicolás Jaar, Larraín has found a way to spin that sonic texture into the core of his new film. Ema is about many things—a couple’s failed adoption, the special vitriol reserved for unconventional mothers, the way dance can return to a body what it has lost—but mostly, it’s about what happens when a filmmaker withholds familiar structures of time and feeling, yielding sentiment to ambient suspension. Like Rainald Goetz writes on the first page of Rave, his chronophobic drift through ’90s techno: “There I was standing in the middle of the music.”