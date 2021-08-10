STATE FAIR BOUND ~ DILLARD

It was a good weekend for Boone County at the 2021 Iowa State Fair. On Friday, twelve-year old Hannah Brandhorst of Madrid advanced to the semi-final round at. Bill Riley’s 61st annual State Fair Talent Search in the Sprout division (ages 2 to 12). Hannah, who is a ventriloquist, will perform again next Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. Then this Saturday, ShyAnne Brogden, who is eighteen and our Boone County Fair Queen, was named first runner-up to Iowa State Fair Queen McKenna Henrich of Plymouth County. As first runner-up, ShyAnne – the daughter of Dan and Cyndi Brogden, Lee Brogden and Erin Dobson, wins a $1,500 scholarship and a $300 gift card to Jordan Creek Mall. Judging was based on personality, attitude, awareness, leadership, citizenship, contribution to community, overall appearance, charm, and poise.
