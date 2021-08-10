Cancel
Politics

STATE FAIR BOUND ~ DILLARD

By Editor
carthagecourier.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dillard family is state fair bound this week. For several years, Bob Dillard’s family transported their prize winning Dillard Angus Farms cattle to Nashville to compete at the Tennessee State Fair. This year the Raccoon Branch Lane family will have a shorter distance to travel with the new Wilson...

State
Tennessee State
#County Fairs#Lebanon#Dillard Angus Farms#The Tennessee State Fair
