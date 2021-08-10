STATE FAIR BOUND ~ DILLARD

Fairlea, WV (WOWK) – Outside of war-time and the COVID-19 pandemic, the state fair is an annual tradition here in West Virginia. Without fail, at least in the eyes of the residents of the mountain state, every time the fair is on…it rains. It makes sense that it would, it’s the middle of August which is known for heat and humidity, which usually is followed up by pop-up showers and thunderstorms.