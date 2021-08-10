OnePlus used the wrong copy machine to troll Samsung

Samsung has just launched two of its latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. While both phones can fold in half, the way they do that is quite different. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a phone that can unfold to become a portable tablet while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a clamshell-style device that flips open to become a fully-fledged smartphone. There’s a big difference in the target audiences of both smartphones as well. If you’re looking to get yourself a shiny new foldable and are confused as to which one is best suited for your needs, this is the comparison you need.