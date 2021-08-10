OnePlus used the wrong copy machine to troll Samsung
OnePlus is a big fan of Samsung, and the company let the entire world know this when it named its 2020 earbuds the “Buds” and “Buds Z,” and when it essentially copied Samsung’s One UI design for its Android skin called Oxygen OS. So, maybe OnePlus is not as much of a fan as it is a company that wishes it had its rival’s success. At any rate, OnePlus’ latest exhibit further cements its market position relative to Samsung.www.sammobile.com
