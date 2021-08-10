Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lake Norman, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Lincoln, south central Iredell, northwestern Mecklenburg and northeastern Gaston Counties through 245 PM EDT At 216 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Huntersville, or near Westport, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Torrential rainfall may cause localized flooding. Locations impacted include Huntersville, Cornelius, Davidson, Westport, Lake Norman, Denver, Ramsey Creek Park, Mooresville, Lowesville and Lucia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH