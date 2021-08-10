Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Winneshiek by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 14:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fayette; Winneshiek A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR FAYETTE AND SOUTH CENTRAL WINNESHIEK COUNTIES At 247 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fort Atkinson to Fairbank, moving east-northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oelwein, West Union, Fayette, Fairbank, Calmar, Maynard, Hawkeye, Fort Atkinson, Waucoma, Stanley, Westgate, St. Lucas, Randalia, Jackson Junction, Donnan, Festina, Eldorado, Waucoma Campground, County Road W 33 And 187 and Highway 93 And County W 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
