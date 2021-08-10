Cancel
Fayette County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Winneshiek by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 14:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fayette; Winneshiek A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR FAYETTE AND SOUTH CENTRAL WINNESHIEK COUNTIES At 247 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fort Atkinson to Fairbank, moving east-northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oelwein, West Union, Fayette, Fairbank, Calmar, Maynard, Hawkeye, Fort Atkinson, Waucoma, Stanley, Westgate, St. Lucas, Randalia, Jackson Junction, Donnan, Festina, Eldorado, Waucoma Campground, County Road W 33 And 187 and Highway 93 And County W 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Fayette County, OHweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike, Ross by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Highland; Pickaway; Pike; Ross The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Fayette County in central Ohio Southern Pickaway County in central Ohio Northwestern Pike County in southwestern Ohio Northeastern Highland County in southwestern Ohio Western Ross County in southwestern Ohio * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 354 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Holland to near Hillsboro, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Chillicothe, Hillsboro, Greenfield, Kingston, Bainbridge, New Holland, Kincaid Springs, Rocky Fork Point, Highland Holiday, Cynthiana, North Folk Village, Good Hope, Frankfort, Clarksburg, South Salem, East Monroe, Austin, Knockemstiff, Rock Mills and New Martinsburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hardin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Hardin County through 230 PM EDT At 207 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Elizabethtown, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Hardin County, including the following locations... Rogersville, Long View, Radcliff and Vine Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Southern Franklin, Southern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 12:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Androscoggin; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Oxford and north central Androscoggin Counties through 115 PM EDT At 1244 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Bethel, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Turner, Jay, Dixfield, Canton, Waterford, Leeds, Livermore, Buckfield, Hartford, Greenwood, West Paris, Woodstock, Sumner, Paris, Peru, Norway and Albany. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Allegheny County, PAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Fayette; Washington; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southeastern Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southwestern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northeastern Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 702 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Donora to near South Connellsville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Greensburg, Jeannette, Connellsville, Monessen, California, Donora, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, Charleroi, Youngwood, West Newton, and New Stanton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Union County through 245 PM EDT At 219 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northwest of Wadesboro, or 8 miles northeast of Marshville, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Unionville, Fairview In Union County and New Salem. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall over the Tenderfoot Fire scar will flood neighborhoods next to the scar and highway 89A south of Yarnell. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Tenderfoot Fire scar in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1100 PM MST. * At 1007 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Tenderfoot Fire scar. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yarnell and Glen Ilah. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 277 and 278. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Greenbrier County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Alleghany, western Bath Counties in west central Virginia and east central Greenbrier Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Covington through 445 PM EDT At 416 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Neola to near Callaghan. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Covington Jordan Mines Neola Natural Well Callaghan and Lake Moomaw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Hancock County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 09:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WARREN AND NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK COUNTIES THROUGH 215 PM EDT At 143 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Mayfield, or 7 miles west of Warrenton...moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Powelton, Barnett and Mayfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lake Norman, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Lincoln, south central Iredell, northwestern Mecklenburg and northeastern Gaston Counties through 245 PM EDT At 216 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Huntersville, or near Westport, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Torrential rainfall may cause localized flooding. Locations impacted include Huntersville, Cornelius, Davidson, Westport, Lake Norman, Denver, Ramsey Creek Park, Mooresville, Lowesville and Lucia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 12:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barnstable; Plymouth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL BARNSTABLE AND SOUTHEASTERN PLYMOUTH COUNTIES At 1226 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sandwich, or 10 miles northwest of Barnstable, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated and public. At 1222 PM, amateur radio reported tree down on Sandwich Road at Ben Abbey Drive as well as tree down on 6 Tyler Drive. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Plymouth, Barnstable, Brewster, Yarmouth, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne, Dennis, Mashpee and Harwich. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Luzerne County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Luzerne, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern Pennsylvania. Target Area: Luzerne; Wyoming Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Luzerne and southwestern Wyoming Counties through 645 PM EDT At 553 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ricketts Glen State Park to Jamison City to near Waller. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Muhlenberg, Nanticoke, Plymouth, Larksville, Lehman, Dallas, Harveys Lake, Dorrance, Slocum and Noxen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fayette County, PAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northeastern Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 729 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Pleasant, or 9 miles northeast of Connellsville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Latrobe, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, McChesneytown-Loyalhanna, Derry, Lawson Heights, Ligonier, Calumet-Norvelt, Everson, Youngstown, Laurel Mountain, and Donegal. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Highland, OHsciotovalleyguardian.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Pike, Pickaway, Ross, Highland

WILMINGTON, Ohio–The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fayette, Pike, Pickaway, Ross, Highland counties until 4:45 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was located from New Holland to Hillsboro, moving east at 25 miles per hour. Hazards with this severe storm include...
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 624 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Benson to 6 miles southwest of Dragoon to near Pearce-Sunsites, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites and Texas Canyon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alleghany County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 13:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Alleghany, western Bath Counties in west central Virginia and east central Greenbrier Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Covington through 445 PM EDT At 416 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Neola to near Callaghan. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Covington Jordan Mines Neola Natural Well Callaghan and Lake Moomaw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 728 PM MST, The heavy rainfall earlier had end but flowing streams and washes can still be expected through at least 830 pm mst, especially in Pima Canyon. Some locations that will experience flooding include...Pima Canyon, Catalina State Park and parts Catalina Foothills.
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 12:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barnstable; Plymouth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL BARNSTABLE AND SOUTHEASTERN PLYMOUTH COUNTIES At 1224 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sandwich, or 10 miles southeast of Plymouth, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated and train spotter reported. Weather station reported a sustained 40 mph wind with 50 mph gust at Sandwich Marina. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Plymouth, Barnstable, Brewster, Yarmouth, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne, Dennis, Mashpee and Harwich. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Moore County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Moore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Moore County through 230 PM EDT At 142 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Carthage, moving slowly northeast at 5 mph. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning is occurring with this Storm. HAZARD...Winds up to 30 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Carthage, Whispering Pines and Seven Lakes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1007 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Congress to near Wickenburg to near Morristown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wickenburg, Wittmann, Circle City, Morristown and Aguila. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 83 and 131. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 1 and 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Interior Waldo, Southern Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Interior Waldo; Southern Somerset A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN KENNEBEC AND NORTHWESTERN WALDO COUNTIES At 146 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Fairfield, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Waterville, Fairfield, Thorndike, China, Clinton, Unity, Knox, Benton, Albion, Burnham, Brooks, Detroit, Freedom, Jackson, Troy, Winslow and Vassalboro. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 129 and 140. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

