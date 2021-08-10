Errol Spence Jr. pulls out of Manny Pacquiao fight due to eye injury
Manny Pacquiao has been preparing for his upcoming fight against Errol Spence Jr., but the Filipino legend will now have to face a different opponent. Spence suffered a torn retina in his left eye and is pulling out of his fight against Pacquiao, according to boxing reporter Dan Rafael. Pacquiao will instead face Yordenis Ugas, who was initially scheduled to defend his welterweight title on the undercard. The new fight will still take place on Saturday, Aug. 21.www.yardbarker.com
