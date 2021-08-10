15 best-selling pieces of patio furniture you can still get on Amazon

Your patio will be the talk of the town. Amazon

Take in the last moments of summer by upping your patio game with pieces that will last into fall—and look good as new come next year’s warm weather.

And, since the hardest part about getting patio furniture this year has been finding pieces that are in stock and arrive without delays, we’ve rounded up 15 best-selling pieces of patio furniture that are in stock now. You’ll never believe you got them on Amazon .

1. A hammock for lounging

Kick back this highly rated hammock. With a capacity of 450 pounds, it is a fan favorite with a 4.8-star rating and over 26,000 reviews. It comes in a variety of colors from a lively yellow to a bold cobalt blue. Reviewers love this product for its comfort and durability through the season.

Get the Vivere Hammock with Steel Stand from Amazon for $149.97

2. A relaxing outdoor recliner

Imagine your dream recliner: built-in head pillow, smooth reclining, a table and cup holder close by. These gravity chairs have all of that, 35,000 4.5-star reviews, and come in a set of two so you can always have company while kicking back. They’re portable enough to go from your patio to the campgrounds, which is helpful since they’ll quickly become your favorite place to lounge.

Get the Adjustable Steel Mesh Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners at Amazon for $124.99

3. A side table that works overtime as a cooler

Who said coolers had to be boring? Save your portable cooler for when you’re on the go. When you’re at home and entertaining, get a cooler that blends in with the rest of your furniture. This side table pulls double duty: You can use it as a convenient spot to rest drinks poolside or lift up the top and fill it with ice when guests are over. With over 15,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars, you can trust it’s going to be reliable. It’s in stock now so order it in time for your Labor Day bash.

Get the Keter Pacific Cool Bar Outdoor Hot Tub Side Table at Amazon for $81.88

4. A hammock chair for swinging in the breeze

If you already have your hammock, think about adding a hammock chair to your outdoor seating collection. This 4.6-star chair comes in a variety of colors to match any aesthetic, and it is a great choice if you’re looking for a hammock style but don’t have the space. The cotton-polyester blend will last year after year to create a cozy nook in your outdoor space.

Get the Y-Stop Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing at Amazon for $39.99

5. Woven baskets for stylish storage

Storage space outdoors can be limited and quite utilitarian. If you’re looking for something more design-forward, a woven basket is a nice touch. This one comes in a variety of sizes and has a unique design so it will really stand out. Use it to store kids’ toys or outdoor blankets so everything you need is always within reach. Plus, when they’re not in use, you can stack the baskets inside of each other for easy storage. Over 7,000 reviewers agree this is just the detail you need for your patio space.

Get the BlueMake Woven Seagrass Belly Basket at Amazon starting at $11.69

6. Storage that doubles as seating

A large storage bench can hold all of your pool and gardening supplies while also creating additional seating. With over 1,500 reviews, this storage bench is loved for its easy assembly and good looks. This storage bench from Amazon is in stock now and can arrive at your doorstep in days. You’ll have a space to store your tools and take a seat to admire all your hard work.

Get the Keter Solana Storage Bench at Amazon for $169.99

7. Upgraded arm chairs for outside

It’s time to upgrade from rickety bistro tables and picnic tables that have weathered more than their fair share of storms. This 4.4-star three-piece rattan chair and table set is a prime choice for small outdoor spaces that you still want to feel polished. Over 7,000 reviewers on Amazon agree that this set is perfect to create a reading space, a happy hour corner or a stylish expansion to your existing seating.

Get the Devoko Rattan three-piece set at Amazon for $99.99

8. A furniture set made for living outside

Outfitting your outdoor space can be as easy as one great set of patio furniture. You’ll have a space for friends and family to gather in style and comfort. This set includes a table with a glass top that makes cleaning off pollen and dirt a breeze. Over 5,000 reviewers like this set for the sturdy design of each piece will impress you with its durability.

Get the Homall four-piece furniture set at Amazon for $199.99

9. A couch made for the outdoors

Yes, you need a couch outside. An outdoor patio space can be the extension of your living area, so why wouldn’t you want it to be just as comfortable? Set yourself up for maximum relaxation with this outdoor sectional couch. This will make room for a crowd or just give you lots of space for an outdoor nap. Nearly 1,000 reviewers agree that this is a great deal for a water-resistant and easy-to-assemble couch.

Get the Devoko Five-Piece All-Weather Outdoor Sectional at Amazon for $398.98

10. An umbrella that provides shade during the day and lighting at night

You can find a great umbrella anywhere, but this umbrella with built-in lighting is available on Amazon to ship to your house right away. Some 14,000 reviewers agree this umbrella is a high quality must-have for your patio space. During the day this umbrella will keep you cool with its shade. In the evening, with just the press of a button, you’ll have some extra lighting while the sun sets. The best part? The LED lights are solar-powered, meaning no batteries or cords needed.

Get the Sunnyglade LED Lighted Umbrella at Amazon for $71.99

11. A patio swing that requires no installation

If you love the idea of swinging the breeze but don’t have anywhere to hang a hammock or swing, then a standalone patio swing is the perfect option. It can go anywhere in your yard, and includes an overhang to keep you in the shade and protected from the sun. With an average rating of 4.3 stars, reviewers love this swing for its great value and quality. It’s easy to assemble so you can have it at your doorstep and be swinging in no time.

Get the Esright Outdoor Patio Swing at Amazon for $109.99

12. A sleek rocking chair set for watching the sunset

Rocking chairs don’t need to look like what your grandparents had on their front porch (unless you’re going for a vintage-inspired cottagecore look that is). You can find a chic option in this black and white set that is highly rated with an average of 4.6 stars with over 2,000 reviews. The neutrals can blend into any color scheme and find themselves at home among your existing patio pieces. Their sleek design prioritizes both comfort and style as you sit back and enjoy the sunset.

Get the Devoko three-piece rocking chair set at Amazon for $134.99

13. An Adirondack chair that’s easily tucked away

Adirondack chairs can be beautiful, sturdy pieces of furniture to add to your patio. Their deep seats are perfect for lounging by a bonfire and adding a lovely rustic feel to any yard. The downside of these classic chairs are that they’re often quite heavy, and some lighter plastic options can have flimsy frames that won’t last from season to season. The perfect in-between is a folding Adirondack chair that has a 4.6-star rating and over 1,000 reviews. This model is made from weather-resistant material that is splinter- and chip-proof. Tuck them away for winter or fold them up to create more space.

Get the Folding Adirondack Chair Pro at Amazon for $139.99

14. An outdoor dining made for hosting

Maximizing your dinner-hosting space with a table and chairs. Go for a great starter set that includes everything you need: a table, chairs and umbrella. This will allow you to host from morning to night. It’s a fan favorite on Amazon with nearly 3,500 reviewers remarking its ability to withstand weathering while remaining sturdy and looking nice.

Get the Nantucket six-piece dining set at Amazon from $211.98

15. Poolside setting that will stay dry

If you’re a fan of modern-looking designs, go for this plastic rope bistro set. The geometric design of this seat is weather-resistant plastic so you don’t need to worry about fabric getting rained on or splashed with pool water. Pieces are lightweight so you can move them around easily and rearrange as often as you like. Reviewers love this chair giving it an average rating of 4.6 stars noting their comfortable design and easy assembly.

Get the Best Choice three-piece Acapulco Bistro Set at Amazon for $219.99

